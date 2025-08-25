What Analysts Are Saying About Mirion Technologies Stock

Ratings for Mirion Technologies MIR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.5% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Mirion Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Grampp Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $26.00 - Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $17.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirion Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mirion Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Mirion Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mirion Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for applications that benefit the health, safety, vitality, and technological progress of the human experience. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Nuclear & Safety and Medical. The Medical segment improves the quality and safety of cancer care delivery and supports applications across medical diagnostics and practitioner safety. The Nuclear & Safety segment powers advancements in nuclear energy and critical radiation safety, measurement and analysis applications across laboratories, research and other industrial markets such as defense.

Understanding the Numbers: Mirion Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mirion Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Mirion Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirion Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirion Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mirion Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.