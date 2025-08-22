Where C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $118.73, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $116.50, the current average has increased by 1.91%.

A clear picture of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $120.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $90.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $127.00 $125.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $111.00 $108.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $133.00 $129.00 David Hicks Raymond James Lowers Outperform $111.00 $114.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $118.00 $116.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $121.00 $118.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Neutral $105.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 60% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (30%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of transportation management services and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Unraveling the Financial Story of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, C.H. Robinson Worldwide adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

