Forecasting The Future: 28 Analyst Projections For Broadcom

Throughout the last three months, 28 analysts have evaluated Broadcom AVGO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|11
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $302.46, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. This current average has increased by 12.86% from the previous average price target of $268.00.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Broadcom is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Harsh Kumar
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$315.00
|$300.00
|James Schneider
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|$340.00
|$340.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$338.00
|$270.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$320.00
|$315.00
|Rick Schafer
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$305.00
|$265.00
|James Schneider
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Buy
|$315.00
|-
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$315.00
|Christopher Danely
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$285.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$310.00
|Christopher Danely
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$285.00
|$276.00
|Tom O'Malley
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$215.00
|Christopher Rolland
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$300.00
|$280.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$310.00
|$300.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$300.00
|$240.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$270.00
|$260.00
|Mark Lipacis
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$304.00
|$267.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$295.00
|$267.00
|Harlan Sur
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$250.00
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$255.00
|$230.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$290.00
|$270.00
|Matthew Prisco
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Kevin Cassidy
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$340.00
|$223.00
|Cody Acree
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$255.00
|Christopher Danely
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$276.00
|$210.00
|Rick Schafer
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$225.00
|Christopher Rolland
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$280.00
|$250.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$250.00
|Mike Harrison
|Redburn Atlantic
|Announces
|Buy
|$301.00
|-
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Broadcom's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Broadcom analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Broadcom
Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.
Key Indicators: Broadcom's Financial Health
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Broadcom's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Broadcom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.