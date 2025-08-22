Forecasting The Future: 28 Analyst Projections For Broadcom

Throughout the last three months, 28 analysts have evaluated Broadcom AVGO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 16 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 10 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $302.46, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. This current average has increased by 12.86% from the previous average price target of $268.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Broadcom is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $300.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $338.00 $270.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $320.00 $315.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $315.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $315.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $315.00 $285.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $315.00 $310.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $276.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $265.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $280.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $240.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $304.00 $267.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $295.00 $267.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $325.00 $250.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $255.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $340.00 $223.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $315.00 $255.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $276.00 $210.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $280.00 $250.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $300.00 $250.00 Mike Harrison Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $301.00 -

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Broadcom's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Key Indicators: Broadcom's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Broadcom's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Broadcom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

