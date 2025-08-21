9 Analysts Have This To Say About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson JNJ underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Johnson & Johnson and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $180.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $167.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.11% increase from the previous average price target of $173.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Johnson & Johnson by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $165.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $185.00 $181.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Neutral $167.00 $164.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $171.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $161.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $171.00 $169.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Johnson & Johnson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Johnson & Johnson's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Breaking Down Johnson & Johnson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

