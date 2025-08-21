A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cars.com Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Cars.com CARS were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Cars.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Lee Krowl B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Cars.com's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc is an online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles. It is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The company brands include Dealer Inspire, DealerRater, FUEL, Accu-Trade, PickupTrucks.com, CreditIQ, and NewCars.com., websites directed towards different consumer segments.

Cars.com's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cars.com's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Cars.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cars.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cars.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cars.com's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

