What Analysts Are Saying About Crane Stock

Crane CR underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $214.38, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $189.00. Marking an increase of 9.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $195.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Crane's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $200.00 $189.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $189.00 $165.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $215.00 $190.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $226.00 $187.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crane. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crane compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Crane's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Crane Better

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into two segments: aerospace and electronics, and process flow technologies. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Crane's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Crane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.19% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Crane's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Crane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

