Analyst Expectations For Keysight Techs's Future

Keysight Techs KEYS has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Keysight Techs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $187.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.74% from the previous average price target of $180.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Keysight Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Raises Neutral $179.00 $175.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $170.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $177.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Keysight Techs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Keysight Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Keysight Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Keysight Techs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Keysight Techs analyst ratings.

Discovering Keysight Techs: A Closer Look

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Key Indicators: Keysight Techs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Keysight Techs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

