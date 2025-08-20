SoFi Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ratings for SoFi Technologies SOFI were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.54, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.51% increase from the previous average price target of $15.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of SoFi Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $14.00 $13.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $26.00 $20.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $14.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Announces Hold $21.00 - Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $13.00 $9.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $12.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SoFi Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SoFi Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into SoFi Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SoFi Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SoFi Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SoFi Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoFi Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SoFi Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

