Where Build-A-Bear Workshop Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.14, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has increased by 4.99% from the previous average price target of $60.14.

The standing of Build-A-Bear Workshop among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Build-A-Bear Workshop's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Breaking Down Build-A-Bear Workshop's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Build-A-Bear Workshop's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.91% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

