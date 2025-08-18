Demystifying Albemarle: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Albemarle ALB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $70.12, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.66% increase from the previous average price target of $67.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Albemarle's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $65.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Sell $62.00 $57.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Underperform $60.00 $60.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $60.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $87.00 $95.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $57.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Albemarle's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Understanding the Numbers: Albemarle's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Albemarle's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

