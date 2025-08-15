Demystifying Applied Mat: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Applied Mat AMAT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $197.93, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.35% increase from the previous average price target of $193.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Applied Mat's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Caso Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $200.00 $230.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $209.00 $209.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $180.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $160.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $195.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Timm Schulze-Melander Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $158.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $158.00 $162.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Mat's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Applied Mat's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

Delving into Applied Mat's Background

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

