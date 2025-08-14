Analyst Expectations For Performance Food Gr's Future

Performance Food Gr PFGC has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $111.67, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.15% increase from the previous average price target of $101.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Performance Food Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $118.00 $101.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $112.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $100.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $93.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $103.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $92.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $112.00 $100.00 Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Buy $121.00 -

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Performance Food Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Performance Food Gr

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

Key Indicators: Performance Food Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Performance Food Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Performance Food Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Performance Food Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Performance Food Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Performance Food Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.77.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

