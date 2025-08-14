Cigna Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Cigna Group CI in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cigna Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $366.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $388.00 and a low estimate of $340.00. A decline of 1.84% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cigna Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $374.00 $362.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $341.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $350.00 $388.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $354.00 $385.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $371.00 $371.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $371.00 $371.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $385.00 $382.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Maintains Buy $388.00 $388.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cigna Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cigna Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cigna Group Better

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

A Deep Dive into Cigna Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.