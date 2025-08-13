Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Pinnacle Finl Partners

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $122.5, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 3.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $127.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinnacle Finl Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $133.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Lowers Hold $110.00 $145.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $125.00 $115.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Pinnacle Finl Partners's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinnacle Finl Partners analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Key Indicators: Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pinnacle Finl Partners's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.15% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.