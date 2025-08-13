32 Analysts Have This To Say About Salesforce

In the latest quarter, 32 analysts provided ratings for Salesforce CRM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 13 8 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 8 7 3 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $332.22, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Experiencing a 3.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $343.45.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Salesforce's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $325.00 $375.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $275.00 $275.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $335.00 $350.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $370.00 $370.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $325.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $295.00 $320.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $309.00 $311.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $255.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $335.00 $315.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $370.00 $380.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $396.00 $423.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $404.00 $393.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $347.00 $425.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Underperform $225.00 $200.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $385.00 $340.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Underperform $255.00 $243.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $275.00 $420.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Underperform $200.00 $200.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $350.00 $367.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $320.00 $335.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $320.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Salesforce's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Salesforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

