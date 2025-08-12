Adient Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Adient ADNT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.61, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.69% from the previous average price target of $17.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Adient's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $18.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Underperform $17.50 $15.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Adient. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adient's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Adient's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Adient's Background

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2024 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2024 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.7 billion and fiscal 2025 is guided to about $14.4 billion as foreign exchange helps offset some divested business.

Financial Insights: Adient

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Adient showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adient's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adient's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

