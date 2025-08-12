Celanese Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Celanese CE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $63.3, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has increased by 13.04% from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Celanese. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $66.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Raises Neutral $59.00 $50.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $72.00 $66.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $77.00 $76.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $65.00 $52.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $51.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $53.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $66.00 $45.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $55.00 $46.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Celanese's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celanese analyst ratings.

Delving into Celanese's Background

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Celanese

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Celanese's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

