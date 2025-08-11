7 Analysts Assess Electronic Arts: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Electronic Arts EA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $173.43, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $168.00, the current average has increased by 3.23%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Electronic Arts is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Neutral $160.00 $150.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $168.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $168.00 $166.00 Conor Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $168.00 - Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $185.00 $175.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $153.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Electronic Arts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Electronic Arts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Key Indicators: Electronic Arts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Electronic Arts's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.66% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Electronic Arts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Electronic Arts's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Electronic Arts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

