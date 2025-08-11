Viavi Solutions Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Viavi Solutions VIAV, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viavi Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $13.50 and a low estimate of $9.30. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.07% increase from the previous average price target of $11.03.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viavi Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $9.30 $8.60 Andrew Spinola UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $13.50 $13.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viavi Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viavi Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Viavi Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Viavi Solutions's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Viavi Solutions's Background

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Viavi Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Viavi Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viavi Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viavi Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viavi Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Viavi Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

