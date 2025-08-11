Breaking Down Vital Farms: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vital Farms VITL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vital Farms, revealing an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.6% from the previous average price target of $46.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vital Farms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Holland DA Davidson Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Raises Outperform $53.00 $45.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Announces Outperform $45.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Farms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vital Farms compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vital Farms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vital Farms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Vital Farms's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vital Farms's Background

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Vital Farms: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vital Farms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.36% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Vital Farms adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

