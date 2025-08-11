Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss MFA Finl Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of MFA Finl MFA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 9.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MFA Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mikhail Goberman JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $12.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MFA Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MFA Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MFA Finl compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MFA Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MFA Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MFA Finl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know MFA Finl Better

MFA Financial Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The company selectively invests in residential mortgage assets with a focus on credit analysis, projected prepayment rates, interest rate sensitivity and expected return. The company's reportable segments include mortgage-related assets and Lima One.

MFA Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MFA Finl's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MFA Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MFA Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MFA Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MFA Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.