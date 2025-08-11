Analyst Expectations For Omnicell's Future

Omnicell OMCL has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.2, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.79% increase from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Omnicell is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Wieland Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $57.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicell. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Omnicell's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Omnicell's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Omnicell

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The company is engaged in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model. The company helps its customers define and deliver cost-effective medication management designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks and drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Omnicell

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Omnicell displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Omnicell adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

