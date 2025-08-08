Deep Dive Into Twilio Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Twilio TWLO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $138.75, with a high estimate of $146.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.83% increase from the previous average price target of $128.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Twilio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $144.00 $140.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $121.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Announces Overweight $146.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Twilio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Twilio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Twilio's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Twilio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twilio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Twilio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

