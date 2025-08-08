Breaking Down Pinterest: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Pinterest PINS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.5, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.34% from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $37.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $42.00 $40.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $45.00 $40.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $41.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pinterest's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pinterest's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pinterest

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.