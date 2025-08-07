4 Analysts Have This To Say About Samsara

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Samsara IOT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.0, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.7% increase from the previous average price target of $48.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Samsara among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $47.00 $53.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $54.00 $48.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Samsara. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Samsara's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

Samsara's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Samsara showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.69% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

