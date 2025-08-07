Where Hecla Mining Stands With Analysts

Hecla Mining HL underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hecla Mining, presenting an average target of $8.25, a high estimate of $12.50, and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.75, the current average has increased by 6.45%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Hecla Mining by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin O'Halloran BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $6.50 $6.00 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.50 $11.50 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.50 Joe Reagor Roth Capital Maintains Neutral $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hecla Mining. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hecla Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hecla Mining's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hecla Mining's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hecla Mining Better

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Hecla Mining's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Hecla Mining's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hecla Mining's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hecla Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

