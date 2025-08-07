7 Analysts Have This To Say About HubSpot

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HubSpot HUBS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $701.29, along with a high estimate of $775.00 and a low estimate of $650.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.94% lower than the prior average price target of $722.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of HubSpot's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $675.00 $645.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $675.00 $745.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $650.00 $745.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $700.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $675.00 $700.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $775.00 - Drew Foster Citigroup Raises Buy $759.00 $750.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for HubSpot's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of HubSpot's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering HubSpot: A Closer Look

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Financial Milestones: HubSpot's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

