A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Upstart Hldgs Through 8 Analysts

Upstart Hldgs UPST underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $74.0, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.41% from the previous average price target of $65.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Upstart Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $50.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $87.00 $88.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $71.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $75.00 - Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Upstart Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Financial Insights: Upstart Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Upstart Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 66.96% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

