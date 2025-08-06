4 Analysts Assess Ardelyx: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Ardelyx ARDX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ardelyx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.44% from the previous average price target of $10.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ardelyx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardelyx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardelyx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ardelyx compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ardelyx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ardelyx's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ardelyx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ardelyx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ardelyx

Ardelyx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialize, first-in-class medicines that meet unmet medical needs. It has developed a platform that enabled the discovery of new biological mechanisms and pathways to develop potent and efficacious therapies that minimize the side effects and drug-drug interactions frequently encountered with traditional, systemically absorbed medicines. It product Tenapanor, branded as IBSRELA, is used for the treatment of adults with IBS-C. Tenapanor, branded as XPHOZAH, is used to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with CKD on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Financial Insights: Ardelyx

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ardelyx's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -19.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardelyx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardelyx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ardelyx's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.