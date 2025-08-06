A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Caterpillar Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Caterpillar CAT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $425.42, with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $357.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.03% increase from the previous average price target of $366.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Caterpillar by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $495.00 $460.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $388.00 $331.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $383.00 $335.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $483.00 $395.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $395.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $500.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $414.00 $396.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $422.00 $395.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $373.00 $375.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $357.00 $272.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $395.00 $309.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Caterpillar's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Caterpillar's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Caterpillar's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

