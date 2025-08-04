Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss MasTec Stock

Ratings for MasTec MTZ were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $203.0, with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $181.00. Observing a 13.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $178.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MasTec by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $219.00 $220.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $198.00 $181.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $196.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $180.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $145.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $196.00 $171.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Announces Buy $210.00 - Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $156.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $181.00 $171.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $188.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MasTec. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MasTec. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MasTec's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into MasTec's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MasTec analyst ratings.

Delving into MasTec's Background

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MasTec

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MasTec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.