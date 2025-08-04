What Analysts Are Saying About Virtu Finl Stock

Ratings for Virtu Finl VIRT were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.75, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.23% increase from the previous average price target of $39.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Virtu Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $48.00 $44.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $35.00 $31.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $43.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Virtu Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Virtu Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Virtu Finl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Virtu Finl's Background

Virtu Financial Inc is a financial firm that leverages technology to deliver liquidity to the world-wide markets and transparent trading solutions to its clients. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; and Execution Services. The non-operating segment of the company includes the Corporate segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the market-making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland and Other Countries.

Virtu Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Virtu Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Virtu Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtu Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Virtu Finl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.35. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

