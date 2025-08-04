Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Costco Wholesale

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Costco Wholesale COST, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1102.25, a high estimate of $1225.00, and a low estimate of $1042.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.36% from the previous average price target of $1087.50.

The standing of Costco Wholesale among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $1060.00 $1075.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1225.00 $1150.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1110.00 $1115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1075.00 $1070.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $1042.00 $995.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $1115.00 $1045.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Costco Wholesale's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Costco Wholesale's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Costco Wholesale: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

