A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Under Armour Through 12 Analysts

Ratings for Under Armour UAA were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 7 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Under Armour, presenting an average target of $7.17, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.3%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Under Armour by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $7.00 - Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $12.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $9.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $6.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Under Armour's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Under Armour's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Under Armour Better

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Under Armour's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

