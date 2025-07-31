Analyst Expectations For Pulmonx's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Pulmonx LUNG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.91, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A decline of 42.99% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pulmonx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $5.00 $16.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2.50 $9.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.15 $6.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pulmonx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pulmonx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company's solutions are comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the United States which a key revenue generating market, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific and other regions.

Pulmonx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pulmonx's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pulmonx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -64.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pulmonx's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pulmonx's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pulmonx's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

