Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $119.25, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Marking an increase of 0.81%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $118.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of C.H. Robinson Worldwide among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $133.00 $129.00 David Hicks Raymond James Lowers Outperform $111.00 $114.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $118.00 $116.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $121.00 $118.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Neutral $105.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $115.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $117.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on C.H. Robinson Worldwide analyst ratings.

Discovering C.H. Robinson Worldwide: A Closer Look

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 60% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (30%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of transportation management services and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Key Indicators: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

