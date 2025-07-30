What Analysts Are Saying About Exagen Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Exagen XGN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.75, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.33% increase from the previous average price target of $9.00.

A clear picture of Exagen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Knight Keybanc Maintains Overweight $12.00 $12.00 John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $12.00 - Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $7.00 $8.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exagen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Exagen's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Exagen's Background

Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets ten testing products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely, and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.

Key Indicators: Exagen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exagen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exagen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -24.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exagen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -47.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exagen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exagen's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

