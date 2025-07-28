Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Kinsale Cap Gr

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $511.33, a high estimate of $560.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $475.40, the current average has increased by 7.56%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kinsale Cap Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Alexander Compass Point Raises Neutral $490.00 $432.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $560.00 $500.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $460.00 $440.00 Joseph Tumillo B of A Securities Announces Buy $543.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $525.00 $490.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $490.00 $515.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinsale Cap Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Kinsale Cap Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kinsale Cap Gr: A Closer Look

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment which is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Breaking Down Kinsale Cap Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kinsale Cap Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.17% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kinsale Cap Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kinsale Cap Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

