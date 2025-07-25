Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Rollins Stock

Rollins ROL has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rollins, presenting an average target of $64.11, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.85% increase from the previous average price target of $60.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Rollins among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $61.00 $59.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $55.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $72.00 $70.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $59.00 $58.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $70.00 - Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $62.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rollins. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Rollins's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Rollins's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Rollins analyst ratings.

Discovering Rollins: A Closer Look

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Rollins's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Rollins's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rollins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

