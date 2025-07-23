Demystifying Mosaic: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Mosaic MOS were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.83% from the previous average price target of $32.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mosaic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Announces Buy $45.00 - Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $40.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $40.00 $33.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $34.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $33.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $29.00 Hamir Patel CIBC Raises Neutral $33.00 $32.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $30.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Mosaic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mosaic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Financial Insights: Mosaic

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mosaic's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

