A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dollar General Through 26 Analysts

Dollar General DG underwent analysis by 26 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 16 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 11 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $112.12, along with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.44% from the previous average price target of $97.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dollar General. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $116.00 $115.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $117.00 $105.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $115.00 $96.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $101.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $125.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $110.00 $80.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $93.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $85.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $95.00 $88.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $130.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Overweight $119.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $120.00 $100.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $100.00 $85.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $105.00 $100.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $100.00 $85.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $95.00 $90.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar General. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dollar General's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dollar General Better

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar General: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dollar General displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar General's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar General's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar General's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dollar General's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

