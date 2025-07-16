4 Analysts Have This To Say About Getty Realty

Getty Realty GTY underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Getty Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.43%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Getty Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $33.00 $35.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $32.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Getty Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is the real estate investment trust in the U.S. specializing in the acquisition, financing, and development of convenience, automotive, and other single tenant retail real estate. The company's portfolio includes convenience stores, car washes, automotive service centers (gasoline and repair, oil and maintenance, tire and battery, collision), automotive parts retailers, and certain other freestanding retail properties, including drive-thru quick service restaurants. It generates majority of the revenue in the form of rental income.

Breaking Down Getty Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Getty Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Getty Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Getty Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Getty Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

