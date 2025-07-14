Assessing Westlake: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for Westlake WLK, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $94.43, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Highlighting a 12.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $108.04.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Westlake among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $76.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $99.00 $101.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $92.00 $88.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $90.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $100.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $92.00 $117.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $95.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $96.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $101.00 $118.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $94.00 $103.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $95.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $122.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $103.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $96.00 $122.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $95.00 $130.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $110.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $103.00 $125.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $127.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $135.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $117.00 $132.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Westlake's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westlake analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Westlake

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

A Deep Dive into Westlake's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Westlake's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Westlake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.