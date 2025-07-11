Analyst Expectations For Tenet Healthcare's Future

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Tenet Healthcare THC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $186.67, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. This current average has increased by 10.18% from the previous average price target of $169.42.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Tenet Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $194.00 $184.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $175.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $171.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $150.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $154.00 $134.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $161.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $189.00 $183.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $217.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $137.00 $153.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenet Healthcare analyst ratings.

Discovering Tenet Healthcare: A Closer Look

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Tenet Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.