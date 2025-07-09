Where Arch Capital Group Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Arch Capital Group ACGL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $107.0, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. A 0.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $108.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Arch Capital Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $101.00 $113.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $106.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $113.00 $104.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $106.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $100.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arch Capital Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Arch Capital Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Arch Capital Group Better

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company that writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients across various industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

A Deep Dive into Arch Capital Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.