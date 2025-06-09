5 Analysts Have This To Say About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $313.4, with a high estimate of $392.00 and a low estimate of $245.00. Highlighting a 10.15% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $348.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bio-Rad Laboratories. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $245.00 $260.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $310.00 $355.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $392.00 $409.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bio-Rad Laboratories's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bio-Rad Laboratories: A Closer Look

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and sells products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In clinical diagnostics (60% of sales), Bio-Rad sells test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (40% of sales), it develops and manufactures instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing and has a leadership position in dPCR technology. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the Americas (about 40% of sales), Europe (about 30%), Asia (about 30%), and other. Bio-Rad owns approximately 33% of Sartorius, a lab and bioprocessing supplier that specializes in single-use technology used in biologics manufacturing.

Bio-Rad Laboratories: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bio-Rad Laboratories faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.16% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Rad Laboratories's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Rad Laboratories's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Rad Laboratories's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bio-Rad Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

