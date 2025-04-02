12 Analysts Have This To Say About CME Group

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated CME Group CME, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CME Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $253.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $287.00 and a low estimate of $212.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.26% increase from the previous average price target of $242.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of CME Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $219.00 $200.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Announces Outperform $287.00 - Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $263.00 $256.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $257.00 $256.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $269.00 $235.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $269.00 $258.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $212.00 $209.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $263.00 $257.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $256.00 $260.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $250.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $235.00 $235.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CME Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CME Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CME Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CME Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CME Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know CME Group Better

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CME Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 56.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.