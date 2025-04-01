Forecasting The Future: 28 Analyst Projections For Ulta Beauty

In the preceding three months, 28 analysts have released ratings for Ulta Beauty ULTA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 15 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 7 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 8 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ulta Beauty, presenting an average target of $433.68, a high estimate of $538.00, and a low estimate of $310.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.0%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ulta Beauty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $423.00 $384.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $365.00 $405.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $327.00 $445.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $526.00 $538.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $404.00 $467.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $415.00 $510.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $475.00 $480.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $364.00 $425.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $400.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $310.00 $360.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $330.00 $430.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $475.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $460.00 $500.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $460.00 $500.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $500.00 $430.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $410.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $480.00 $450.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $538.00 $500.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Raises Neutral $457.00 $450.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $475.00 $460.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $430.00 $330.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $475.00 $455.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $370.00 $350.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $425.00 $394.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $515.00 $505.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $394.00 $390.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ulta Beauty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ulta Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ulta Beauty Better

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm intends to open franchises in Mexico in 2025. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

