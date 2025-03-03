What Analysts Are Saying About BorgWarner Stock

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for BorgWarner BWA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.78, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.16%.

The perception of BorgWarner by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $40.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $31.00 $35.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $42.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BorgWarner's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2023, 25% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

A Deep Dive into BorgWarner's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BorgWarner's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BorgWarner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

