Demystifying Veracyte: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Veracyte VCYT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.14, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a 9.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Veracyte is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $37.00 $38.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $28.00 $26.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00 Lu Li UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $43.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $44.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veracyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veracyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veracyte compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veracyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veracyte's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Veracyte's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veracyte analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veracyte

Veracyte Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. It provides genomic diagnostic products and services to improve patient care against diseases such as thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The firm's product portfolio consists of products such as Afirma analysis, Percepta, Envisia, and others.

Financial Insights: Veracyte

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Veracyte's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veracyte's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veracyte's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veracyte's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veracyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.